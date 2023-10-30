Trump Secures Texas Governor's Endorsement, Promises Stricter Immigration Policies in Potential Second Term

Donald Trump secured the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a visit to a U.S.-Mexico border town. Trump promised stricter immigration policies in a potential second term, stating that it would make Abbott's job easier. Both Trump and Abbott appeared before a crowd of about 150 at an airport hangar in Edinburg.





cbsaustin » / 🏆 621. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial Against Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. gives his family's side of the story in the New York attorney general's civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, attempting to rehabilitate the image of the Trump Organization and defend the valuations of the properties.

Source: cnni - 🏆 269. / 26,25 Read more »

Trump fraud trial live updates: Ivanka Trump takes the stand after Donald Trump’s testimonyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Best in Texas poll: Texas Tech on the rise; Texas, A&M still on topSMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Donald Trump as next House Speaker, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls proposes nominationCould Donald Trump become the next Speaker of the House? One Texas Congressman is proposing the idea.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 375. / 23,4375 Read more »

Texas congressman to nominate former President Donald Trump to be next Speaker of the HouseFollowing a successful effort to oust Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, one Texas congressman said he intends to nominate former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 681. / 20,16 Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. Just Made Disparaging Jabs to One of His Father Donald’s Biggest CompetitorsWhile most of the Trump family has stayed quiet after Hillary Clinton said their supporters needed to be put through “deprogramming,” Donald Trump Jr. decided to take every jab he could against her, and the Democratic party. On Oct 6, Donald Jr. spoke with Newsmax host Eric Bolling per OK, and attempted to shut down his dad’s biggest competitor in every way he could. He talked about the deprogramming, saying it “sounds a little bit like reeducation. I don’t know in histo

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 658. / 22,5 Read more »