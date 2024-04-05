Trump secures $50 million commitments for fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump has secured commitments totaling $50 million for a Saturday fundraiser in Palm Beach , Florida , according to four sources familiar with an effort that could bring in double what three Democratic presidents raised last week for President Joe Biden's re-election push.

Hosted by hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson, the event will benefit Trump's campaign, his Save America super PAC, the Republican National Committee and state chapters of the GOP under a joint-fundraising agreement. “Saturday’s event signifies the GOP’s finance team is all back home,' said one of the sources, who plans to attend the fundraiser. 'Should produce a record haul.” Trump also held a call with donors and fundraisers on Friday, in which he said he expected to double the amount Democrats raised at the recent Democratic event, according to one of the other sources, who was on the call. It was not immediately clear whether all of the committed money would be collected by Saturday nigh

