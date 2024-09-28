Trump Says Jews Would Be Blamed if He Loses Election

Trump said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he's defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.

Trump’s latest provocative comments came in a span of four days. His warnings about Jewish voters were in Sept. 19 speeches to Jewish donors and the Israeli-American Council in Washington. His remarks about Catholics came on Sept. 22 in a post on Truth Social. “If God is already on your side theologically, it’s not a far leap to say he should be on your side politically. That isn’t new to American politics,” Boedy said. “Trump is only making that divide advantageous to him. He’s furthering that which was there, but he is also adding his own weight to it. Making it worse.”

“Catholics listening to the increasingly Nativist rhetoric on immigration from Trump and even his running mate, JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, ought to have their hearts examined if they support that,” Gibson said. Trump’s recent comment about blaming Jews if he loses came at an event that also featured Jewish megadonor Mariam Adelson, widow of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. She introduced Trump as “a true friend of the Jewish people.”

The criticism of Trump's recent remarks came from the center as well as the left of the national Jewish community.. It took issue with Trump’s suggestion that if 40% of the U.S. Jewish electorate voted for him, “That means 60% are voting for the enemy.”

