Trump says it would be his 'great honor' to be jailed for violating gag order

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that it would be his 'great honor' to be jailed for violating his gag order in his New York hush money trial . It was not the first time Trump has likened himself to a martyr as he faces a flurry of criminal charges . And last week, Trump took to Truth Social to share a message that likened his legal troubles to the persecution of Nelson Mandela .

That day, jury selection will get underway in the state's criminal prosecution of the former president on 34 counts of falsifying business documents, allegedly in order to hide a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has accused Merchan of being compromised because of his daughter's role at a progressive consulting firm that has worked for Democrats

