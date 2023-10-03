Trump says he will testify in fraud case 'at the appropriate time'

Trump, speaking to press outside the courtroom on day two of the trial, said he will testify when asked by a reporter on Tuesday. He also said he thinks the trial is going"extremely well."DEMOCRACY DERBY: HOW MCCONNELL'S HEALTH RAISES STAKES OF KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S RACE

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit alleging fraud by the Trump Organization last year and is seeking $250 million in damages along with hoping to block Trump from doing business in New York.

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins Monday. Here's what to know about the case.Former President Donald Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are fighting a $250 million lawsuit alleging widespread fraud.

Trump appears in New York courtFormer President Donald Trump appears in New York court Monday.

Michael Cohen's dire prediction for Donald Trump: 'Death blow'The former president is facing 'financial catastrophe,' Trump's former attorney said on Sunday.

Former President Trump due in court for civil fraud trialLast week, a judge found Trump repeatedly lied about the value of his properties. Now, the focus turns to the penalties he will face. CBS New York's Christina Fan has a closer look at this case.

Watch: Former President Trump Arrives for New York Civil-Fraud TrialThe New York civil-fraud trial brought against former President Donald Trump began on Monday. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations brought against him. Photo: Brendan McDermid/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Arthur Engoron has already found Trump liable for the fraud claims, but now the nonjury trial will proceed to examine the six claims brought by James.