Trump says he will testify in fraud case 'at the appropriate time'

Trump, speaking to press outside the courtroom on day two of the trial, said he will testify when asked by a reporter on Tuesday. He also said he thinks the trial is going"extremely well."DEMOCRACY DERBY: HOW MCCONNELL'S HEALTH RAISES STAKES OF KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S RACE
DEMOCRACY DERBY: HOW MCCONNELL'S HEALTH RAISES STAKES OF KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S RACE "Yes I will. At the appropriate time I will be," Trump said in response to the question from reporters. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit alleging fraud by the Trump Organization last year and is seeking $250 million in damages along with hoping to block Trump from doing business in New York.
Trump, speaking to press outside the courtroom on day two of the trial, said he will testify when asked by a reporter on Tuesday. He also said he thinks the trial is going"extremely well."
DEMOCRACY DERBY: HOW MCCONNELL'S HEALTH RAISES STAKES OF KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S RACE
"Yes I will. At the appropriate time I will be," Trump said in response to the question from reporters.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit alleging fraud by the Trump Organization last year and is seeking $250 million in damages along with hoping to block Trump from doing business in New York.
Justice Arthur Engoron has already found Trump liable for the fraud claims, but now the nonjury trial will proceed to examine the six claims brought by James.