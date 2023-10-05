Trump says he'll do 'whatever is necessary' to select helpful House speaker

Former President Donald Trump said he would do"whatever is necessary" to help select the next House speaker in the wake of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) ouster on Tuesday.
Some members of the House GOP have floated Trump as a candidate to become the next speaker, but it appears he is more interested in continuing his third presidential run, pointing to his commanding lead in national polls in the 2024 primary race.
McCarthy was ousted from his speakership in a 216-210 vote on Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), incensed by McCarthy's handling of a recently passed stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown, filed a motion to vacate Monday evening. In total, eight Republicans joined with all Democrats to strip McCarthy from his role in a move that has led to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. headtopics.com
🚨 NEWS: Many America First Patriots support my nomination of Donald J. Trump as the next Speaker of the House. I have personally spoken with @RepLuna, @RepGregSteube, @RepRonnyJackson, @RepBarryMoore, and many others.— Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 4, 2023
Trump is currently in the midst of a civil fraud trial in New York that could prevent him from doing further business in the state as he aims to help select McCarthy's replacement.