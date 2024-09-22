Trump Says Harris Wants Debate With CNN Because She's 'Losing Badly'

FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris , D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

Trump first debated President Joe Biden in June before Biden dropped out of the race a month later, making way for Harris to take over the Democratic bid.Trump said at a rally Saturday in North Carolina. “Voting has already started. She's had her chance to do it with Fox. You know, Fox invited us on, and I waited and waited, and they turned it down, they turned it down. But now she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN, because she's losing badly.”

A Harris spokesperson told CNN that the vice president “is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate.” CNN said its proposed October debate would mirror the format of the June debate, with no audience and 90 minutes of questions from moderators at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

