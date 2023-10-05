Trump’s violent rhetoric is getting muted coverage by the news media

Last week, the Republican Party’s leading presidential candidate proposed executing suspected shoplifters.
During his speech in Anaheim, Trump also mocked Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, who was gravely injured last year in a hammer attack by an assailant who reportedly believed the former president’s lies about a “stolen” 2020 election.
He has also hinted darkly about seeking retribution against judges, prosecutors, witnesses and officials involved in his multiple criminal and civil cases.
Trump recently described NBC and MSNBC's news coverage of him as "treason" and vowed to investigate its parent company, Comcast Corp., if he returns to office.
Goldberg says. "If Barack Obama or George W. Bush had done so, I'm sure [the news media] would have been all over it." Goldberg adds: "It's our job to provide people with accurate information about the people running for president. If one of the leading candidates says he's in favor of shooting shoplifters, we have a responsibility to let readers and voters know about it.