Trump's Trial in Manhattan Begins with No Jurors Chosen

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is pictured in a Manhattan criminal court ahead of the start of jury selection in New York on April 15, 2024. The first day of Trump 's history-making trial in Manhattan ended Monday with no one yet chosen to be among the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates. Dozens of people were dismissed after saying they didn't believe they could be fair, though dozens of other prospective jurors have yet to be questioned.

The charges center on $130,000 in payments that Trump’s company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He paid that sum on Trump’s behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the sexual encounter ever happened.

Trump has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment and that it was designed to stop Daniels from going public about the alleged encounter. But Trump has previously said it had nothing to do with the campaign.

Trump Trial Manhattan Jurors Fair

