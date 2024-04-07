Trump's Social Media Company Generates $4 Million in Revenue, but Valued at $5.5 Billion

Former president Donald Trump ’s social media company generated just $4 million in revenue last year — about as much as the average McDonald’s franchise in the United States. However, Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social , has granted Trump a share package now worth billions of dollars and has paid its leaders millions of dollars in salaries, bonuses, and stock.

Despite its low revenue, Truth Social's market value is estimated to be around $5.5 billion.

