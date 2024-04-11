Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money Trial Rejected by Appeals Court

Donald Trump 's request to delay his hush money criminal trial has been rejected by a New York appeals court judge. Trump's lawyers argued that he should be on the campaign trail instead of defending himself in court.

The ruling paves the way for jury selection to begin next week.

Donald Trump Hush Money Criminal Trial Appeals Court Delay Campaign Trail Jury Selection

