Trump's legal team requests recusal of judge in hush money trial

Former President Trump and his legal team have filed a motion requesting that Judge Juan Merchan be recused from the trial on hush money allegations due to his daughter's Democrat -affiliated political work and his alleged 'hostility' against the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee . Trump ’s lawyer Todd Blanche filed a 37-page motion filed Friday afternoon.
The motion states that Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, 'has a direct financial interest in these proceedings by virtue of her ownership stake and leadership role at Authentic Campaigns, Inc.' Blanche said that company 'services exclusively Democrat clients' and is the '#21 ranked vendor in the country in connection with the 2024 election. Merchan is presiding over the trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election
