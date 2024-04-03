Trump's Legal Team Demands Judge's Recusal in Hush-Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump's legal team continues to take on the New York judicial system, demanding Judge Juan Merchan's recusal in his upcoming hush-money trial. While the Trump team takes on the courtroom, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley examined the court of public opinion on 'America's Newsroom' on Wednesday, arguing the case 'could not be worse' for the country after Merchan's latest gag order.

NEW YORK COURT EXPANDS GAG ORDER AGAINST TRUMP DAYS AFTER FIERY RANT THAT NAMED JUDGE'S DAUGHTER JONATHAN TURLEY: The optics are horrendous. I mean, this is a very weak case. In my view, it is weaponization of the system. And now you have these gag orders flying right before an election that could turn on the weaponization of the criminal justice system. So this could not be worse for our country. And I think these judges have gone too far with some of these order

