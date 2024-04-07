Trump's Lead Over Biden Expanding Exponentially, Says Political Analyst

Former President Donald Trump 's lead over President Joe Biden is expanding "exponentially," author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax. During a segment on "Saturday Report," Morris recounted that the polls matching Biden against Trump show a trend of the 45th president expanding his lead. A poll out of Rasmussen Reports, Morris stated, "has us 8 points ahead: 49 to 41. And just two weeks ago, Trump had a 6-point lead. And about two weeks before that, he had a 4-point lead.

And a month before that, he was only 2 ahead. So this is expanding really exponentially." Morris determined during his interview that Trump's lead was attributed to "seismic" changes in demographic voting trends, most notably among Blacks and Latinos. "Latinos, for example, who Biden carried by 21 points in 2020, Trump is now leading them by 11 points," Morris said. "And among Blacks, who Biden carried by 92 to 8, Trump is now only 10 behind — a gain of 43 points

