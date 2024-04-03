Trump's Lawyers Seek to Delay New York Trial

Donald Trump’s lawyers are still pursuing multiple avenues to try to delay the start of the president’s criminal New York hush money trial that begins April 15, although none of them have much of a chance of succeeding. Trump’s attorneys have filed a motion to postpone the criminal trial because of the publicity surrounding it – a request already been rejected by Judge Juan Merchan previously.
The former president also renewed a request this week for Merchan to recuse himself because of his daughter’s political work for Democratic politicians. Merchan dismissed that request last year, too. For months now, Trump’s team has pushed for a delay of the New York trial on a number of fronts, as part of the former president’s broader strategy of trying to push back all of his trials until after the 2024 electio
