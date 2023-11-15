Trump's Lawyers Blame Accountants in Fraud Trial

Trump's lawyers are blaming outside accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for the financial statements at the center of the New York Attorney General's lawsuit. They are using expert testimony from a former federal financial regulator to defend Trump. Trump himself has taken the witness stand in his civil fraud trial, lashing out at the judge and the attorney general.

The first witness called by state lawyers testified that he had asked for all of the company's property appraisals, but some were not turned over

United States Headlines Read more: FOX10PHOENİX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Trump trial live updates: Donald Trump Jr. testifies in ex-president dad's defense in NYDonald Trump Jr. says he relied on accountants in business deals under scrutiny at trial

Source: nypost | Read more »

POLİTİFACT: Trump and Trump Organization Face Fraud Trial in New YorkFormer President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization are accused of creating false valuations of assets in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his daughter Ivanka have testified in the fraud trial .

Source: PolitiFact | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Maryanne Trump Barry, Retired Federal Judge and Donald Trump's Sister, Dies at 86Maryanne Trump Barry, the oldest sister of former president Donald Trump , has passed away at the age of 86. She was a retired federal judge and served as a senior judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The cause of her death is currently unknown.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

KENS5: Senior Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, President Trump's sister, dead at 86Senior Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, President Trump 's sister, has been found dead at her Manhattan home at the age of 86. The cause of death is currently unknown. The news was confirmed by a judicial official and has not been publicly announced by the court or the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. expressed his condolences, stating that it is a rough day for his family.

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

CNN: Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of former President Donald Trump, dies at 86Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump , has died at the age of 86. Barry, a former federal judge and prosecutor, was selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983. She was subsequently nominated by President Bill Clinton to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999 and retired in 2019. Her retirement came amid an investigation into whether she violated judicial conduct rules by committing tax fraud. Her attorney denied the allegations.

Source: CNN | Read more »

AP: Maryanne Trump Barry, Sister of Donald Trump, Dies at 86Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump ’s oldest sister, has died at age 86 at her home in New York.

Source: AP | Read more »