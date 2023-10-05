Trump's lawyers ask appeals court to halt current $250M civil fraud trial

Jack Smith probed alleged talk between Trump, Australian billionaire about US nuclear submarine capabilities: reportDonald Trump’s lawyers Friday asked an appeals court to halt the $250 million civil fraud trial that began this week against the former president.

Engoron — who is deciding on the Manhattan trial rather than a jury –found that the 45th president was liable for fraud when he exaggerated the value of his assets for years. As part of the summary judgment ruling, Engoron also revoked some of Trump’s business licenses in the Empire State and said a receiver needed to be appointed to oversee the winding down of those companies.

Meanwhile, the trial went forward in the Manhattan Supreme Court on the remaining claims and to determine how much Trump should pay for the fraud — which the AG says should be at least $250 million.Donald Trump’s lawyers Friday asked an appeals court to halt the $250 million civil fraud trial that began this week against the former president. headtopics.com

The former commander-in-chief attended the first two days of the trial with his son Eric Trump — a senior vice president of the Trump Organization and a defendant in the case. The pair were also present for the first half of the trial Wednesday before Trump headed to Mar-a-Lago in the afternoon.Trump had separately filed a notice of appeal Wednesday seeking to overturn a bombshell ruling from Justice Arthur Engoron that sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James.

