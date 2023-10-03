Trump's lack of self-awareness about 'Republican infighting'

Trump has been called a lot of things by a lot of people. Most of the criticisms and insults are from his political enemies. However, the former president sometimes says and does things that reveal an utter lack of self-awareness. One can probably cite many examples of this, but his recent social media posts about Republicans fighting might be the most egregious.

DEMOCRACY DERBY: HOW MCCONNELL'S HEALTH RAISES STAKES OF KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S RACE Before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as House speaker on Tuesday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to criticize infighting in the GOP, the Washington Examiner previously reported. He said that Republicans should worry more about going after Democrats. And this was not a prank or Trump being ironic. By all accounts, he meant what he posted.

“Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?” Trump posted. This comes from the same person who initiated a war of insults against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) solely because he dared to defy Trump’s wishes and run a presidential campaign. It comes from the same person who goes on a tirade against any Republican who is even slightly critical of him.

Trump has repeatedly started fights with any Republican who disagrees with him and calls them RINOs. It’s also coming from the same person who eviscerated his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, for simply reporting statistics that Trump did not like. headtopics.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINERIt was a silly comment by Trump and shows a complete lack of self-awareness. He has a long history of fighting with Republicans, and he should take his own advice.

