Trump's Fundraising Machine Gains Momentum in 2024

Filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission reflect how large Republican donors have consolidated around former President Donald Trump and the RNC after he secured the party’s nomination earlier this year. | Yuki Iwamura/APFormer President Donald Trump ’s money machine ramped up in the first quarter of 2024, with the Republican National Committee raking in millions from a new joint fundraising arrangement.

Over the first three months of the year, Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which has been the primary fundraising vehicle for his presidential bid, reported transferring $33.8 million to his campaign, including $14.7 million in March that had not been previously reported. Trump’s campaign will file its own report later this week for March, but the joint committee usually accounts for nearly all of its cash flow.

But the former president’s initial team-up with the Republican National Committee raked in big bucks, with a new joint fundraising committee, Trump 47 Committee, raising $23 million. Under its joint fundraising formula, Trump 47 Committee is also set to send money to Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, and a range of state Republican parties, though it reported no such transfers in March.

