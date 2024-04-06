Trump's Fundraising Event Aims to Raise $40 Million

Donald Trump 's campaign expects to raise over $40 million on Saturday, as major donors gather for his largest fundraising event to date. The event, held at billionaire investor John Paulson 's Palm Beach , Florida home, is expected to raise $43 million for the former president's third White House bid, according to Paulson.

About 100 guests, including some billionaires, are expected to attend, surpassing a fundraising record set by President Joe Biden, who recently raised $26 million at an event headlined by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. 'The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we have raised over $43 million so far,' said Paulson, a hedge fund manager. 'There is massive support among a wide spectrum of donors.

Donald Trump Fundraising Event John Paulson Palm Beach Joe Biden

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republican National Committee and Trump Campaign Raise $40 Million in Joint Fundraising EventA joint fundraising event between the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign raised $40 million, surpassing President Joe Biden's recent event. March became the largest fundraising month in RNC history, with a total of $65.6 million raised. The cash on hand now stands at $93.1 million. RNC co-chair Lara Trump highlighted the significance of this achievement, especially with the upcoming election less than 31 weeks away.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Biden Campaign Holds $40 Million Fundraising Lead Over Trump CampaignSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, New York Times (News), and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Trump's Campaign Expects to Raise $40 Million at FundraiserDonald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House, according to Paulson.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Trump's Campaign Expects to Raise Over $40 Million at FundraiserDonald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House, according to Paulson.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Trump espera juntar más de $40 millones en importante evento de recaudación de fondosLa campaña de Donald Trump espera juntar más de 40 millones de dólares el sábado, cuando importantes donantes se reúnan para su mayor recaudación de fondos hasta el momento.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden's campaign war chest exceeds Trump's before major fundraising eventPresident Joe Biden's campaign has pulled in more money ahead of November's election than that of his Republican rival former President Donald Trump, which analysts attribute to Biden's incumbent status and support from Democratic predecessors.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »