Trump's Fundraiser Expected to Raise Over $40 Million

Former President Donald Trump 's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather in Florida for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House, according to Paulson.

The high-dollar event is expected to include about 100 guests, including more than a few billionaires, and top a new single-event fundraising record set by President Joe Biden, who raised $26 million recently at a gathering with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we’ve raised over $43 million so far,” Paulson, a hedge fund manager, said in a statemen

Donald Trump Fundraiser Campaign Florida Major Donors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Fundraiser Expected to Raise Over $40 MillionDonald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million at his biggest fundraiser yet, which will be held at the Palm Beach home of billionaire investor John Paulson. The event is expected to bring in $43 million for Trump's third run at the White House, surpassing President Biden's recent fundraising record.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Trump's Campaign Expects to Raise $40 Million at FundraiserDonald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House, according to Paulson.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Trump's Campaign Expects to Raise Over $40 Million at FundraiserDonald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House, according to Paulson.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Republican National Committee and Trump Campaign Raise $40 Million in Joint Fundraising EventA joint fundraising event between the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign raised $40 million, surpassing President Joe Biden's recent event. March became the largest fundraising month in RNC history, with a total of $65.6 million raised. The cash on hand now stands at $93.1 million. RNC co-chair Lara Trump highlighted the significance of this achievement, especially with the upcoming election less than 31 weeks away.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Trump's Fundraising Event Aims to Raise $40 MillionDonald Trump's campaign expects to raise over $40 million at a fundraising event held at billionaire investor John Paulson's Palm Beach home. The event is expected to surpass a fundraising record set by President Joe Biden.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Trump's campaign expecting to raise a record $43M at Florida fundraiserFormer President Donald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »