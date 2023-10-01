Trump’s fraud trial in N.Y. begins Monday. Here’s what to know

Analysts say that Trump’s properties in New York, including Trump Tower, are the most vulnerable of his real estate assets around the world.James’s investigation began in 2019 after former Trump adviser and confidant Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president was a “con man” who cheated in business deals by drastically inflating the value of his wealth.
James’s investigation began in 2019 after former Trump adviser and confidant Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president was a “con man” who cheated in business deals by drastically inflating the value of his wealth.New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the bench trial, issued a pretrial decision last week that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The trial will cover several other claims raised by James, including whether specific illegal acts were committed during the commission of the fraud.Trump and his attorneys deny all allegations of wrongdoing and have argued that both the banks and the company benefited financially from the deals in question.
Analysts say that Trump’s properties in New York, including Trump Tower, are the most vulnerable of his real estate assets around the world. (Seth Wenig/AP)The trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company is
James’s investigation began in 2019 after former Trump adviser and confidant Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president was a “con man” who cheated in business deals by drastically inflating the value of his wealth.New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the bench trial, issued a pretrial decision last week that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The trial will cover several other claims raised by James, including whether specific illegal acts were committed during the commission of the fraud.Trump and his attorneys deny all allegations of wrongdoing and have argued that both the banks and the company benefited financially from the deals in question.
Could Trump go to prison? What penalties does he face?