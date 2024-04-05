Trump's Defiant Mug Shot

Inside his SUV, Trump didn’t seem alarmed by his legal peril . A campaign adviser later recalled that Trump was focused on looking defiant. “He was determined not to have a bad mug shot,” the adviser said. Trump understood the photograph would become a defining image of the 2024 campaign. To Democrats and the fraction of Republicans horrified by the idea of a second Trump administration, it symbolized his dangerous criminality.

For MAGA and the majority of GOP voters, it would be visual proof of Trump’s persecution by the deep state. After having his fingerprints taken, Trump turned to the camera doing his best Clint Eastwood circa Gran Torino. You half expected him to snarl, “Get off my lawn.” But even Trump underestimated the image’s value. “Can you believe this?” he marveled on the flight back to Palm Beach when advisers told him people were already selling merchandise online. Trump ordered his campaign to get in on the actio

