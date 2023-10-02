Trump’s civil trial begins Monday in New York

Trump shared his intent to appear in court Sunday on social media, writing, “I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation.”“In this country, there are consequences for this type of persistent fraud, and we look forward to demonstrating the full extent of his fraud and illegality during trial,” she said.
Court declines to delay Trump’s civil trial in New Yorklast year against the Trump Organization, Trump and his adult sons, accusing them of lying to lenders and insurers about the value of their properties for years to get more favorable terms. James is seeking $250 million in damages and asking a court to bar the Trumps from running businesses in New York., the attorney general said that for years, Trump “falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system.”
“No matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country.”
rejected an attempt by Trump’s attorneys to delay it
. On Tuesday, Engoron ruled that Trump had committed fraud while building his real estate empire, years before he became president, and that no trial was needed to prove the claims at the center of James’ suit,
Court declines to delay Trump’s civil trial in New York
