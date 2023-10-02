Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins Monday. Here's what to know about the case.

Former President Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James have for years been on a collision course, and it is about to play out in a courtroom in lower Manhattan.Trump, three of his children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump — several other company executives and the Trump Organization itself related to Ivanka Trump, ruling that they involved contracts from too long ago. The court did not dismiss the allegations against the company, Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

The Trumps and their company are accused of fraud, falsification of business records, issuing false financial statements and conspiracy, among other allegations. The attorney general has accused Trump of overstating his wealth by billions of dollars, and the value of many properties by hundreds of millions, while seeking loans. He has denied wrongdoing.

The upcoming proceedings are a bench trial, meaning there is no jury and Engoron will ultimately decide if the defendants are liable, as well as any damages and additional penalties.The judge asked the attorneys involved to clear their calendars through Dec. 22.

Trump has long volleyed insults at James while her office investigated him and his company — an investigation that ultimately led to her filing a $250 million civil lawsuit accusing Trump and others at the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. The trial stemming from that suit is scheduled to begin Monday.Who are the defendants in the case?

Because this is a civil lawsuit, not a criminal case, there is no possibility of jail time. against his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. The judge in that case noted that Trump had asked to postpone a scheduled Oct. 3 deposition because it would conflict with his plans to attend the first week of this trial.by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the New York Supreme Court, 1st Judicial District, in 2013, after previously serving as a judge on New York City's civil court. A Democrat, he ran unopposed for the position in 2015, and is serving a 14-year term.for refusing to turn over documents James had subpoenaed, and imposed a fine of $10,000 a day. He also repeatedly rejected attempts by Trump's attorneys to delay the trial date.

The upcoming proceedings are a bench trial, meaning there is no jury and Engoron will ultimately decide if the defendants are liable, as well as any damages and additional penalties. However, the trial may not last that long. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are all on preliminary witness lists submitted to the court on Sept. 27. That does not guarantee they will be called to testify.

Didn't the judge just rule on these fraud allegations?by hundreds of millions of dollars — and misrepresented his own worth by billions — while pursuing bank loans. Engoron's ruling was in response to a motion by James' office asking him to rule on certain allegations before the trial, which will now focus on other allegations in the lawsuit related to falsification of business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud and conspiracy.

Engoron's ruling ordered the cancellation of Trump Organization business certificates and for an independent receiver to dissolve some of Trump's companies.On his social media site, Trump has called Engoron a"political hack" and a"deranged, Trump hating judge." He has for years maligned James and the investigation, accusing her of pursuing him for political gain. in December 2021 in an effort to halt her investigation before its conclusion. On a phone call with CBS News at the time, he called James' investigation"unconstitutional" and himself an"aggrieved and innocent party." The lawsuit was latertwice as New York attorney general. She took office on Jan. 1, 2019. Before that, she served as New York City public advocate and spent almost a decade as a member of the city council.Her investigation in this case began in 2019 after Trump's former attorney and"fixer," Michael Cohen, gave congressional testimony in which he said Trump routinely lied about his wealth on loan, insurance and tax documents."Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal, it's the art of the steal," James said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit in Sept. 2022.arguing in courtpretrial fraud ruling

. In the ruling, which rejected Kise's argument, he decried the"defendants' obstreperous conduct" and"their continued reliance on bogus arguments," writing that some of their arguments represented"a fantasy world, not the real world."Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins Monday. Here's what to know.

