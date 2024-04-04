Trump's Campaign Finances Lag Behind Biden's

The most recent campaign finance reports show that Trump ’s campaign coffers are notably lighter than President Joe Biden ’s. Donald Trump is someone you should think carefully about hitching your financial fortunes to. The guy is a gifted carnival barker, no doubt. But when it comes to serious business, he is a bad bet. Many of his ventures, from vodka and steaks to casinos and “university” degrees, have flopped like dying fish.
Declaring corporate bankruptcy seems to be one of his favorite hobbies. And even when he wriggles away from failure largely unscathed, the other parties involved aren’t always so fortunate. Where money is involved, anyone still foolish enough to crawl into bed with him should be prepared for the experience to end in tears. Which leads me to gently note: Hey, Republican Party, pay attention! You are being herded toward potential financial ruin
Trump Campaign Finances Biden Bankruptcy Republican Party
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
