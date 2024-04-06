Trump's Campaign Expects to Raise $40 Million at Fundraiser

Donald Trump 's campaign is expecting to raise more than $40 million on Saturday when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event at the Palm Beach , Florida , home of billionaire investor John Paulson is expected to bring in $43 million for the former president's third run at the White House , according to Paulson.

