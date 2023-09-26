Trump rivals try to make headway and other things to watch during the GOP presidential debate

A growing sense of urgency looms over the Republican Party’s second presidential primary debate as seven candidates seek momentum on a stage that will not feature the race’s frontrunner. While shutdowns are not popular with most voters, Republican presidential contenders typically align themselves with the party’s hardline conservatives, who hold the most power in Republican primary elections.

That's been the case in the 2024 primary so far.

Over the last week, Trump, DeSantis, Scott and former Vice Presidenthave seemed to endorse the prospect of a shutdown if the hardliners’ demands — which include pulling back on aid to Ukraine — are not met. But saying it on the campaign trail isn't the same thing as saying it on national television with millions of voters watching.Nikki Haley

has struggled to make any real headway against the former president. But she may be better positioned than most thanks to the one key issue among GOP primary voters: electability. Democrats acknowledge Trump would be a formidable general election foe should he become the Republican nominee. But Biden's allies may be more concerned about a head-to-head matchup against Haley, a 51-year-old former governor. headtopics.com

using the debate to try to slash spending no matter the short-term cost.

Haley, the only woman on stage, has a big opportunity to strengthen the perception that she is a safer bet than Trump in a general election against Biden. If enough Republican primary voters believe her pitch, she could very well emerge as a legitimate threat to the former president.

It's unclear whether Haley's rivals see her as a direct threat, but they likely won't let her claim the electability mantle without a fight. The issue is especially critical for DeSantis and Scott, who have struggled since delivering underwhelming performances in the first debate.

DeSantis’ initial strength was based on the notion that he, too, was best positioned to win next fall. That’s why, at least in part, he focused so much on Biden in the opening debate. But DeSantis and his “anti-woke” message has turned off mainstream Republicans. And Scott's happy warrior approach has yet to catch on.

Both men badly need to generate some momentum on Wednesday. Haley may be getting some fresh attention, but she still has a lot of work to do to become a genuine threat to Trump.Some Republicans would like to stop talking about abortion given the political advantage Democrats have on the issue. But it's not going away.

That's because some Republican candidates see it as one of Trump's biggest political weaknesses. Trump paved the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade by transforming the court, but he has irked social conservatives by questioning their rhetoric on abortion, which he recently blamed for the GOP’s lackluster performance in the 2022 midterms.

Some of Trump's rivals are eager to highlight the pro-life community's concerns during the debate.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, has already vowed to take Trump to task for his refusal to embrace a national abortion ban. Both Scott and Pence said they would sign a.

DeSantis has tried to jab Trump from the right, although he faces a more delicate task. Just five months ago, the Florida governor

signed into Florida law a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy

— before most women know they’re pregnant — although he has sidestepped direct questions about whether he supports a federal ban.

As the only woman on stage, Haley is perhaps the party’s best messenger on the issue. In the first debate, she urged Republicans to not push for a national abortion ban with next to no chance of passing Congress, a view she is likely to reinforce on Wednesday night.

As long as the issue is featured prominently, Democrats will be pleased.

