Trump raises more than $45 million in three months, campaign says \u2014 far outpacing DeSantis

has raised more than $45.5 million in the third fundraising quarter of the year and has in excess of $37.5 million in cash on hand, his campaign said Wednesday.

“In an impressive testament to the overwhelming grassroots support behind President Trump that will lead to dominating victories, close to $36 million of the total cash on hand is designated for the primary,” the 77-year-old former president’s campaign said in a statement.

The eye-popping total exceeds the reported amount that his campaign and super PAC brought in during the second quarter by more than $10 million. The Trump campaign’s latest haul is also nearly double the amount that the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner raised in the first quarter. headtopics.com

“The Q3 numbers are even more impressive considering the Summer months are usually when most campaigns experience lagging fundraising support,” the campaign noted. “President Trump and his campaign have completely shattered that notion.

The Trump campaign’s latest haul is also nearly double the amount that the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner raised in the first quarter. For comparison, fundraising totals released by Florida Gov. headtopics.com

Trump campaign says he raised more than $45 million in 3rd quarter, far surpassing DeSantisDonald Trump’s campaign says it raised more than $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year. The haul announced Wednesday far surpasses Ron DeSantis, the man once seen as his fiercest rival. The Trump campaign says it ended September with over $37.5 million cash on hand, bolstered by fundraising off his legal challenges. DeSantis’ team said Wednesday they intend to report raising $15 million during the third quarter of 2023 — less than his $20 million second quarter fundraising total. Trump’s campaign said it made $3 million by selling coffee mugs, T-shirts and posters of the mug shot taken of him in Atlanta, where he faces state racketeering charges.

