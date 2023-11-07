Trump questioned by New York attorney general's office in ongoing investigation

Former President Donald Trump was questioned for about four hours in a Manhattan courtroom by lawyers with the New York attorney general's office as part of an ongoing investigation into his business practices. Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, faced questions about his financial records and tax returns. The investigation is focused on whether Trump's company manipulated the value of its assets to obtain loans and tax benefits.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation a politically motivated witch hunt

