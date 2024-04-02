Trump Posts $175 Million Bond in New York Civil Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case Monday, after a state appeals court decided last week to reduce the amount required from $454 million. The bond protects Trump’s assets from seizure by New York Attorney Letitia James while he appeals Judge Arthur Engoran’s decision finding him liable for fraud.

Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Company, whose Chairman Don Hankey said negotiations included accepting a combination of cash and investment-grade bonds from Trump as collateral. Trump ultimately posted all cash for the appeal bond, Hankey said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump bond lowered to $175 million as he appeals civil fraud judgment in New YorkIt’s a major lifeline for the former president, who, along with his adult sons and his company, were fined more than $464 million, including interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump and his…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump and his co-defendants have secured a $175 million bond in their New York civil fraud case on Monday, according to a court filing.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump and his co-defendants have secured a $175 million bond in their New York civil fraud case on Monday, according to a court filing.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Trump locks down $175 million bond after New York civil fraud judgmentFormer President Donald Trump has secured a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, according to the latest court filing.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud caseAdam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in New York civil fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump and his co-defendants have secured a $175 million bond in their New York civil fraud case on Monday, according to a court filing.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »