Trump Org. execs considered boosting net worth with a ‘presidential premium’ while Trump was in office, employee says

Eric Haren of the attorney general’s office showed the court several versions of internal spreadsheets from 2017 financial documents prepared by Trump Org. employee Patrick Birney.

Birney and Weisselberg both confirmed during testimony this week that they changed the square footage of Trump’s penthouse apartment in his financial statements after a Forbes article published in 2017 accused Trump of lying about the size of his penthouse when the news outlet found the true measurements in records from the 1990s.

Executive at Donald Trump’s company says 'presidential premium' was floated to boost bottom lineDonald Trump’s top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” to his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would’ve padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday.

