Trump openly vows payback, with harsh attacks on the media and Milley

Former President Donald Trump has upped the ante on his attacks against the media ahead of Wednesday's FOX Business Republican Presidential debate. As a LameStream representative, I’m not going to get all wound up about Trump vowing to go after NBC, which I believe was prompted by his"Meet the Press" interview, because who knows whether he would indeed retaliate or the courts would...

The statement from White House spokesman Andrew Bates:"To abuse presidential power and violate the Constitutional rights of reporters would be an outrageous attack on our democracy and the rule of law."

Former President Donald Trump points to a supporter and smiles while visiting a Trump 2024 campaign office in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.But what a missed opportunity for his boss. He should have gotten in front of the cameras and denounced an attack on the free press. Then his words would have driven the news agenda for a couple of days. But that's, and it's why he often seems to be a bystander as events unfold.

a statement. Trump never said what the"treason" was. But he knows that when he goes too far, that will get traction in the news cycle. He also knows that such harsh language might seem too menacing on television, so he reserves it for Truth Social.

By the way, while making no overt threats, Trump yesterday continued taking jabs at Fox, calling"Fox & Friends""totally unrecognizable. All they do is ‘gush’ over job seeking candidates that are 50 Points, plus, down to your favorite President." But does that mean they shouldn’t be covered, especially with the Fox Business debate airing tonight?

Trump’s inflammatory language hasn’t been aimed only at the networks. There’s also Gen. Mark Milley, the retiring chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.Now in fairness the former president was counter punching. Milley, who frequently clashed with Trump, said all kinds of unflattering things about his ex-boss in anJeffrey Goldberg.

When Trump was angry with protestors at the White House – and staged a Bible photo op at the church next door which Milley had to break away from – he says the president asked:"Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?"

On Truth Social, after decrying Milley for leading"perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of," Trump escalated:

"This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"

Trump did not, as some headlines had it, call for Milley’s execution. But detractors say he may have jeopardized the general’s safety. What’s more, he may be a witness in one of the Trump trials.

Milley has testified that in late 2020 and early 2021, he made a set of calls to his Chinese counterpart, in coordination with other top officials, after the intelligence community reported that China’s rulers feared a U.S. attack as likely.