Trump Narrows Gap With Harris In Michigan, Wisconsin Polls

FILE - This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris now leads Trump 48% to 47% in Michigan and 49% to 47% in Wisconsin, both well within the polls’ margins of error, according toThe Times reported that in one scenario, Harris could get the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election if she took that key Nebraska district and the northern battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania while Trump carried the Sun Belt battleground states.
Trump Harris Election Michigan Wisconsin
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »