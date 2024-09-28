Trump Narrows Gap With Harris In Key Battleground States

FILE - This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads Trump 48% to 47% in Michigan and 49% to 47% in Wisconsin, both well within the polls’ margins of error, according toThe Times reported that in one scenario, Harris could get the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election if she took that key Nebraska district and the northern battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania while Trump carried the Sun Belt battleground states.

Election Trump Harris Michigan Wisconsin Polls

