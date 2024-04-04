Trump Loses Attempts to Dismiss Indictments in Two Criminal Cases

The twin losses came one day after New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan denied a request by Trump to delay his upcoming criminal hush money trial . Donald Trump in back-to-back court rulings lost separate attempts to dismiss indictments against him in two of his four active criminal cases . In Florida federal court, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump 's bid to drop charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

That ruling came down two hours after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee denied Trump's request to dismiss his Georgia election interference case on the grounds that it violated his free speech rights. Cannon's ruling also pushed back on special counsel Jack Smith, who criticized the judge earlier this week over her guidelines for proposed jury instructions

