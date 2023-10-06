Trump is inserting himself into the messy race to become the next House speaker. Will it matter?

FILE - Former President Donald Trump welcomes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to the stage at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)for the post.

Taken together, the dynamics mean that Trump's backing of Jordan may do little to sway the results. And that may not ultimately matter much. It also remains unclear how much political capital Trump intends to use whipping votes on Jordan's behalf. While Trump was poised to support Jordan, he was angry that Texas Rep. Troy Nehls broke the news before he was ready, according to two Republicans familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity.

And as he appears once again in a strong position to capture the GOP nomination, Trump's penchant for the spotlight is on display. Ahead of Jan. 6, he helped Trump strategize about how Congress could help Trump overturn his loss to Biden. In return, Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — five days after the attack on the Capitol. headtopics.com

However, many are bracing for a days-long contest. The last time they all gathered in the same room — shortly after McCarthy was removed as speaker — insults were hurled and some lawmakers even thought it could turn to blows.

