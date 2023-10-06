The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

With Trump’s firm grip on the GOP base, his endorsement can effectively clear the field in many congressional primaries. But the speaker’s race is more complex, an intraparty fight that will play out in secret at points and in a tense environment with many Republicans furious about McCarthy’s ouster.

But other factors are at play in the complicated deliberations. Speaker's elections are contests that can turn on personal relationships and deals between lawmakers that fall outside ideological lines.

Instead, Jordan has been courting Republican moderates, trying to convince them that they will be heard if he is elected, despite his reputation as a hard-liner. Trump’s endorsement ties Jordan even closer to the former president, potentially making it more difficult for moderate members to support him.

And as he appears once again in a strong position to capture the GOP nomination, Trump's penchant for the spotlight is on display. "A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever's best for the country and for the Republican Party," Trump told reporters at the courthouse Wednesday.

Scalise, a veteran member of leadership who is also vying for the speaker’s gavel, has support from a significant portion of the Republican Conference, while other GOP lawmakers are either looking elsewhere or waiting to make their choices known.

However, many are bracing for a days-long contest. The last time they all gathered in the same room — shortly after McCarthy was removed as speaker — insults were hurled and some lawmakers even thought it could turn to blows.

