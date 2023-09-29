Trump indictment in Georgia: Scott Hall 1st co-defendant to agree to plea deal

Scott Hall was sentenced by Judge Scott McAfee to five years of probation, a $5,000 find and 200 hours of community service.

(Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images/Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images)Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Scott Hall, one of the 18 indicted along with former President Donald Trump in a 2020 election interference case has agreed to a plea deal, making him the first co-defendant to do so, according to The Associated Press.

