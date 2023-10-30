Trump holds lead in Iowa poll while Haley ties DeSantis for second

Donald Trump hosts a campaign event at the Orpheum Theater on October 29, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. | Scott Olson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead in Iowa while Nikki Haley has risen to tie with Ron DeSantis for second place in the GOP field, according to anForty-three percent of likely Republican caucusgoers picked the former president as their first-choice candidate, giving him a 27-point lead that’s up four percentage points since the AugustFormer U.N.

The poll also found that 65 percent of likely caucusgoers believe Trump can win a general election against President Joe Biden despite the legal challenges the former president faces — while 32 percent said it would be nearly impossible for him to beat Biden.regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, allegations of mishandling classified documents and his connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

The poll of 404 likely Republican caucusgoers was conducted Oct. 22-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

