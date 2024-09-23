Trump Hints He Won't Run Again If 2024 Bid Fails

Former President Trump indicated during an interview Sunday that he would not make a run for the Oval Office in 2028 if his current bid falls short in November. Trump was a guest on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s 'Full Measure,' hosted by Sharyl Attkisson, which aired Sunday morning. At the end of the interview, Attkisson asked Trump if he was not successful in his bid for president in November, could he see himself running again in four years? 'No, I don’t. No, I don’t.

The polls also show Harris has a healthy advantage among voters when it comes to the issue of abortion, while Trump has an equally large margin in dealing with the border and immigration. When it comes to the economy, the polls show the issue remains the top issue on the minds of American voters as they prepare to cast their ballot in November.

