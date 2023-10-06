Trump gets temporary reprieve from losing control of companies in N.Y.

ListenNEW YORK — A New York state appellate judge Friday temporarily blocked the revocation of the Trump Organization’s state business certificates ordered last week when a trial judge found Donald Trump and his company liable for fraud.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise argued at an emergency hearing at the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s First Department that several entities not named in the lawsuit were ordered dissolved and that it was unconstitutional.

proposed working with the defense to allow more time for compliance with the Engoron order without the need for an appellate court ruling. Engoron’s decision to shut down Trump entities means Trump’s New York properties, including Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, may ultimately be sold by the receiver. headtopics.com

The trial is expected to determine whether there was intent to commit several crimes by Trump and others while they allegedly engaged in a long-running scheme to deceive lenders and insurance companies. James has argued that Trump, the company and other company operatives committed crimes to obtain better rates in business transactions.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Mary Trump Floats 2 Reasons Why Trump Ditched His New York TrialThe former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.

Fact Check: Is Trump Being Denied a Jury in His New York Civil Trial?See multiple perspectives from Snopes, BBC News, and Newsmax (News) at AllSides.com.

‘The Donald Trump show is over,’ AG says after ex-president leaves New York fraud trialNew York Attorney General Letitia James declared that “the Donald Trump show is over” after the former president left his $250 million civil bu...

Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump showed up for several hours on the third day of his New York civil fraud trial, complaining anew about his treatment before leaving for Florida.

Trump appeals pretrial ruling as he leaves New York fraud trial for Florida: 'Show is over'Kaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications program in 2019. Follow Kaelan on X at KaelanDC.

Accountant's testimony sprawls into a 4th day at Trump business fraud trial in New YorkAn accountant who prepared Donald Trump’s financial statements is back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the New York civil trial examining whether the former president exaggerated his wealth. Trump himself didn’t attend the proceedings Thursday. He had chosen to be there for the three prior days. The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging that Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets. Trump denies any wrongdoing. The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements. The documents went to banks, insurers and others.