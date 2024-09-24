Trump Gains Ground on Harris in Some Swing States

Donald Trump has gained an advantage over Vice President Kamala Harris in three swing states based on some recent polls. This is where the candidates stand in the polls as of Monday. In a New York Times/Siena College poll of voters, conducted between September 17 and 21, Trump is leading the vice president in the sunbelt states of Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina. Trump is leading Harris in Arizona by five points, 50%-45%, and has a slight lead in Georgia, 49%-45%.

In Pennsylvania, 48% support Trump and 47% support Harris. In Nevada, the candidates are tied with 48% support each. In North Carolina, 49% support Harris, 48% Trump. And in Michigan, 49% support Harris, 47% support Trump. A new poll from the Morning Consult shows Donald Trump has a slim lead over Kamala Harris among Georgia voters at 49% to 48%. But the vice president has a slight edge over the Republican presidential candidate in North Carolina at 49% to 47%.

