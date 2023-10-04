Trump fuels speculation after earlier comments on taking over speakership

Former President Donald Trump garnered pleas from some House Republicans to make a bid for House speaker.

Trump posted an edited image of himself on his social network, Truth Social, in which he is holding the speaker's gavel and wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.Multiple lawmakers have called on Trump to take over the post after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was removed — a speaker does not have to be a member of the House of Representatives.

“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker,” Trump told reporters. “All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and other Republican Party and people.” Trump said his attention was set on the 2024 presidential election, stating he’s “leading by like 50 points for president” and that his “focus is totally on that.” headtopics.com

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), not among the conservatives who voted to remove McCarthy, said he’ll nominate Trump for House speaker on Tuesday. Following the initial call to select Trump, Nehls said he has “personally spoken” with Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Greg Steube (R-FL) about the matter on Wednesday. Steube confirmed he was pushing for Trump.

