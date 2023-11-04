Trump flaunts advantages over DeSantis in 2024 Republican primary

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis faces challenges in the 2024 primary fight as former President Trump flaunts his advantages. Trump discounted DeSantis merchandise and announced endorsements from Florida lawmakers who had previously backed the governor. Despite DeSantis' claims of Florida's success in beating the left, Trump's actions show his dominance in the state.

United States Headlines Read more: WOKVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALNEWSNETWORK: CAMPAIGN 2024: Fourth Republican Presidential Debate to be held in TuscaloosaMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Republican Party of Florida hosts 2024 presidential contenders at Florida Freedom SummitRepublican presidential candidates will deliver remarks at the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, Saturday.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

POLITICO: Minnesota Supreme Court grapples with Trump’s eligibility to run in 2024The court heard arguments on a constitutional provision that bars people from holding office if they engaged in insurrection.

Source: politico | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Trump pitches 2024 election as most important for nation’s future during Houston campaign stopFormer President Donald Trump said the acquitted attorney general should not have been impeached but that he was happy to have helped the state’s top civil lawyer.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

10NEWS: Some Minnesota voters want Trump off the ballot for 2024During my junior year of high school, I got the same question everyone got at that age: “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Source: 10News | Read more »

10NEWS: Trial underway to ban Trump from Colorado ballot in 2024During my junior year of high school, I got the same question everyone got at that age: “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Source: 10News | Read more »