Trump Encourages Virginia Voters to Focus on His Record, Harris's Performance

Former President Donald Trump encouraged Virginia voters to “focus on all of the things” his administration had done versus “how bad” Vice President Kamala Harris has been at “running” the country.

“Think of Afghanistan, the most embarrassing day in the history of our country,” Trump added. “So, if you could get out and make sure you focus on all of the things that we’ve done, all of the things that they’ve done.”“We had gas at $1.80 a gallon, and they have it now at $4.00, $5.00. And, after the election, I guarantee if they win, you’re going to have six, seven, eight dollar gas,” Trump said.

States with the highest average gas prices were California with gas at an average cost of $4.747, Washington with $4.114, Oregon with gas at an average of $3.717, and Nevada with $3.979.

Trump Virginia Election Kamala Harris Republican Party Gas Prices

