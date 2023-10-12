Trump drew a red line with Iran on killing Americans. Biden must enforce it.

Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 9, 2023. (Erik Marmor/AP)Tuesday condemning Hamas’s horrific attack on Israel did President Biden mention Iran — the regime ultimately responsible for last weekend’s brutal murder of.

The first step would be to publicly declare that the red line Trump drew remains in force and that we will hold the Iranians responsible for any harm that comes to American hostages now held by Hamas. If a single American hostage is killed, Soleimani’s successor, Quds Force commander Ismail Qaani, should meet the same fate as Soleimani.

Biden should also reverse his policy of appeasement and fully enforce the crippling sanctions Trump imposed on Tehran. The president should further isolate the regime by banning all airlines (such as Air France and Lufthansa) that serve Tehran from landing in the United States. headtopics.com

Now it’s Biden’s turn to enforce a red line set by his predecessor. Iran has already gotten away with the murder of 22 Americans. We cannot allow even one more to be killed with impunity.

