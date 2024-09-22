Trump Doesn't Rule Out Appointing Gabbard, Musk, Kennedy Jr. To Cabinet If Re-Elected

If he is re-elected, though, he didn’t rule out the possibility of appointing former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard , tech billionaire Elon Musk or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his Cabinet . Sharyl Attkisson on her show “Full Measure” when asked if he sees himself running again in four years if his presidential bid is unsuccessful.The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The former president was also asked about whether former Rep.

“She’s like a commonsense person. I’ve watched her for a long time on shows. I’ve known her a little bit, and was a great honor when we got her,” he said. “She’s, you’re right, she was a Democrat and popular too in Hawaii. And she will be, she will be terrific.” Trump noted that Musk endorsed him “very powerfully” and agreed that the tech billionaire could help with “government waste” when Attkisson suggested the possibility.“He feels this is the most important election we’ve ever had. And as you know, he probably has a couple of other things to do. But he’s indicating he might be willing to,” Trump said.

“The thing that we talk about more than anything else is exactly that, it’s costs,” he said. “He’s a big cost cutter. He’s always been very good at it, and I’m good at it.” After Musk announced his endorsement of Trump in July, Trump said in an August interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that he the tech billionaire to serve in his Cabinet if he wins because Musk has work obligations as head of various companies, but floated the idea that he could “consult with the country and give you some very good ideas.

Trump Cabinet Tulsi Gabbard Elon Musk Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

