Trump dodges calls to become House speaker: 'We're leading by like 50 points'

"We’re leading by like 50 points for president. My focus is totally on that," Trump told reporters outside of the courtroom of his civil business fraud trial in New York City, referring to his lead among other 2024 Republican Party candidates.Trump on possibly becoming speaker: "A lot of people have been calling me about speaker.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2023 The former president's remarks come just one day after a majority in the House voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the coveted role, marking the first time in history for a successful motion to vacate the speaker.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we'll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party," Trump said. However, he did say,"If I can help them during the process, I would do it," appearing to refer to the process of nominating the next House speaker.

Shortly after McCarthy was ousted on Tuesday, some allies of the former president began to make calls for Trump to assume the post, including Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX). Trump's comments signal a slight change from his remarks over the weekend when he signaled he wouldn't weigh directly on the Capitol Hill showdown. During a campaign stop in Iowa on Sunday, he said he"always had a great relationship" with McCarthy. headtopics.com

The former president currently holds about a 42-point lead above all of his Republican primary opponents and is currently averaging about 1.2 percentage points above President Joe Biden, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Wednesday marked Trump's third day at the New York Supreme Court building as he is undergoing a civil fraud trial where the attorney general is seeking $250 million and additional penalties for his alleged over-inflation of his asset values.The presiding judge in the trial issued a narrow gag order on Trump on Tuesday after he made a post that targeted one of his court staff members.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Former House speaker floats idea of removing Gaetz from House GOP caucus, committeesNewt Gingrich floated the idea of removing Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., from the House GOP Conference and his committee assignments instead of a full House expulsion.

Former President Trump due in court for civil fraud trialLast week, a judge found Trump repeatedly lied about the value of his properties. Now, the focus turns to the penalties he will face. CBS New York's Christina Fan has a closer look at this case.

Former president Trump expected in court Monday in New YorkFormer president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court Monday for the first day of a civil fraud trial.

Watch: Former President Trump Arrives for New York Civil-Fraud TrialThe New York civil-fraud trial brought against former President Donald Trump began on Monday. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations brought against him. Photo: Brendan McDermid/AFP/Getty Images

Trump judge issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerkA judge has imposed a limited gag order on President Donald Trump after he disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial

Trump handed gag order in fraud case after former president attacked judge's clerk onlineThe judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York has issued a gag order after Trump posted about the judge's clerk.