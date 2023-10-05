Trump discussed capabilities of US nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire

Trump says he’s willing to serve as House speaker for up to 90 days — with a catchFormer President Donald Trump allegedly dished out potentially sensitive information about the US nuclear submarine program to an Australian billionaire months after leaving office, according to a report.

The alleged conversation between Trump, 77, and Anthony Pratt took place at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021 and was investigated by special counsel Jack Smith, Pratt, the head of Pratt Industries, a packaging company, reportedly told federal prosecutors that Trump discreetly disclosed to him the precise number of nuclear warheads US submarines carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.

Trump allegedly revealed the information to Pratt after the packaging magnate told the former president that he believed Australia should purchase its submarines from the US. Trump reportedly disclosed the precise number of nuclear warheads US submarines carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine without being detected. headtopics.com

Pratt would go on to share the information with at least 45 others, according to the report, including journalists, some of his employees, and Australian officials, including three former Australian prime ministers.

